Sun City (South Africa), May 17 (PTI) Indian bike rider Harith Noah will return to competitive racing after four months when he participates at the inaugural South African Safari Rally, which is Round 3 of the FIA FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, beginning Sunday.

Noah was forced to exit Dakar 2025, in which a crash left him with a fractured wrist.

"After Dakar, I needed time to recover from the injury, but everything went well and I'm back to full fitness now. This is my first race since the crash, so there are definitely some nerves, which is normal," said Noah.

"But the South African Safari Rally is a new challenge for everyone, the route is unfamiliar territory across the board. The key is to stay calm, get used to the bike again, and take it one kilometre at a time," added Noah.

South African Safari Rally brings the W2RC to South Africa for the first time and with extreme terrains and rapidly changing climates, it is tipped to be a standout fixture on the W2RC calendar.

The 2025 W2RC season features five rounds across three continents, pushing riders through a wide spectrum of terrains and conditions.

The year kicked off with the legendary Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, followed by the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Now, the championship heads into uncharted territory with the debut of the South African Safari Rally.

The final two rounds will take riders to Portugal for the BP Ultimate Rally Raid in September, before culminating with the iconic Rallye du Maroc in October.

