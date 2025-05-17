Coco Gauff is all set to take on Jasmine Paolini in the Italian Open 2025 women's singles final on Saturday. Coco Gauff will look to clinch her first title, whereas the 2024 French Open finalist will look to outclass her opponent. Coco Gauff regained momentum after surpassing world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the WTA rankings. Coco is eyeing her first title in 2025. Italian Open 2025: Rohan Bopanna-Adam Pavlasek Exit Ends India’s Challenge in Men’s Doubles.

However, the American will have to bring her A-game to defend Jasmine Paolini, which her home crowd will support in the grand finale. Jasmine is on the brink of creating history, becoming the first Italian woman since Raffaella Reggi to clinch the prestigious title since 1985. Both star tennis players have faced each other three times in the WTA events. Coco Gauff is leading 2-1.

When is Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Women’s Singles Final Match at the Italian Open 2025?

The Italian Open 2025 women's singles grand finale between Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini will be played on Saturday, May 17. The thrilling final match will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini ultimate showdown match will be hosted at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Women’s Singles Final Match at Italian Open 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Italian Open 2025 women's singles final match due to the absence of broadcasters. For live streaming options, check below. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray End Coaching Partnership Ahead of French Open 2025.

How to Watch Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Women’s Singles Final Match at Italian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can enjoy Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini's Italian Open 2025 women's singles ultimate showdown match live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Both are on the verge of creating history. It is expected to be a thrilling match with Jasmine Paolini clinching the glorious title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).