Vasco, Dec 9 (PTI) Odisha FC will look to get back to winning ways and close the gap at the top of the table when they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Odisha, who finished rock-bottom last season, got off to a flying start this time with two wins in two games. But their dream run came to an abrupt halt when they lost to Kerala Blasters 1-2 in their last outing.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Yas Marina Circuit.

Placed fifth in the points table with six points from three games, the Kiko Ramirez-coached side have all to play for on the morrow as a win will catapult them back among the top four teams.

Ramirez said it was a hard week for his team as few players have muscle injuries.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Jonathas Cristian was not available in the last game.

Asked about his status, coach Kiko Ramirez said: "He is improving. He is coming to training. But we need to wait till the last minute to take a call on him."

NorthEast United, meanwhile, rode on goals from Rochharzela and Khassa Camara to log their first three points of the season.

The Highlanders have four points from four matches and are placed eighth in the points table.

Camara scored in the dying minutes of the match to hand his side a win against FC Goa and the manner of the victory should boost the team's morale.

NorthEast United will miss the services of Federico Gallego who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury he picked up in the match against Chennaiyin last week.

The Uruguayan had played an influential role in NorthEast United's runs to the semi-finals in the past.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)