New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): NorthEast United FC forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been named the Indian Super League (ISL) Player of the Month for November.

This marks Ajaraie's third consecutive Player of the Month award since the start of the season, making him the first player in ISL history to achieve this feat.

Also Read | Boxing Day 2024 Football Schedule: Manchester City vs Everton, Chelsea vs Fulham, Liverpool vs Leicester City and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

The Moroccan forward has been a standout performer for the Highlanders since joining the club this season, consistently delivering exceptional performances.

Ajaraie's brilliance resonated with fans and analysts alike, as reflected in the Player of the Month voting results. The award is determined through a process where fan votes and expert opinions each contribute 50% to the final outcome.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Opens Up Following International Retirement, Identifies Series Which Set Him on Path to Excel as a Bowler.

Ajaraie garnered an impressive 51.30% of the total votes, leaving his competitors far behind. Vishal Kaith (21.38%), Jesus Jimenez (12.78%), Manvir Singh (8.46%), Sandesh Jhingan (5.67%), and Diego Mauricio (0.42%) were the other contenders for the award, a release said.

In November, Ajaraie played 357 minutes, scoring four goals and providing one assist, further solidifying his role as NorthEast United FC's talismanic forward. His attacking prowess was evident with 18 shots on goal, consistently challenging opposition defences.

He played a crucial role in NorthEast United FC's 3-2 victory against Odisha FC, scoring a brace to secure the win at home. Despite the 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC, Ajaraie contributed significantly, netting both goals to help his team earn a point.

Since the start of the season, Ajaraie has amassed 11 goals and four assists, contributing to more than half of the Highlanders' total goals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)