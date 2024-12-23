Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): NorthEast United FC ended their two-game losing streak with a spirited performance, coming from two goals down to secure a resounding 5-2 victory against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday.

Hyderabad FC, who had already conceded six goals beyond the 60th-minute mark this season, added three more to that tally as NorthEast United FC scored three times in the final 30 minutes. The win propelled the Highlanders two places up to sixth in the points table. This was Hyderabad FC's first loss after a nine-game unbeaten streak against NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC started on the front foot, with Edmilson Correia making an early impact in the fifth minute. He showcased brilliant solo skill, weaving through Dinesh Singh and Asheer Akhtar on the left flank before drilling the ball into the bottom left corner to give the home side an early lead.

Seven minutes later, Cy Goddard orchestrated another attacking move, controlling the ball in a pocket of space outside the 18-yard box. He sent a precise pass to Sourav K on the right flank, whose well-weighted cross was met by Correia on the bounce. Correia calmly dispatched the ball into the bottom right corner to complete his brace.

Despite the early setback, NorthEast United FC were undeterred and began finding gaps in Hyderabad FC's defence. In the 18th minute, Jithin MS attempted a shot from inside the box, but the ball slowed after deflecting off a crowded defence. Guillermo Fernandez capitalised on the loose ball, hammering it into the centre of the goal to halve the deficit.

While Hyderabad FC managed to hold their lead until halftime, NorthEast United FC's relentless attacking pressure intensified in the second half.

In the 54th minute, Macarton Nickson took a speculative shot from distance aimed at the right side of the goal. The ball deflected off Lenny Rodrigues and ended up in the centre of the net, resulting in an own goal that brought the scores level.

Just seven minutes later, Guillermo gave NorthEast United FC the lead after a clever link-up with Alaaeddine Ajaraie. A slightly disorganised Hyderabad FC defence struggled to deal with Ajaraie's powerful shot from the edge of the box. Though the initial effort lacked precision, Guillermo pounced on the deflection and slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

NorthEast United FC continued to create chances, and in the 73rd minute, Mohammed Bemammer delivered a long ball from midfield that was met perfectly by Ajaraie. The forward headed the ball past goalkeeper Karanjit Singh, giving the visitors a comfortable cushion.

Five minutes later, Hyderabad FC suffered another setback due to an own goal by Alex Saji. Substitute Parthib Gogoi received a long pass inside the box and attempted a shot from a tight angle on the left flank. Though the shot lacked power, Saji's misdirected challenge diverted the ball into the net, sealing a dominant five-goal display for the Highlanders. (ANI)

