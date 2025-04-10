Panaji (Goa) [India], April 10 (ANI): Norwich City delivered a strong performance against SESA FA on Thursday evening, cruising to an emphatic 5-0 victory in the ongoing Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals, according to a release from Dream Sports Foundation.

Benjamin Assongo initiated the scoring in the 15th minute, before Ajay Samuel extended their advantage 10 minutes later. Assongo completed his brace just before halftime, with Samuel adding his second in the 72nd minute. Lorenzo Sanchez rounded off the dominant display with a well-taken finish five minutes from time.

In contrast, Punjab FC - defending champions of the U-17 football tournament - overcame an early setback to defeat Football 4 Change 3-1. After falling behind to Houlungou Mate's fifth-minute opener, Rishikanta Singh levelled before Vishal Yadav's second-half double secured all three points.

The morning action saw Reliance Foundation Young Champs deliver a masterclass against Dempo SC. Skipper Shawn Appolinario Fernandes produced a stunning four-goal performance, finding the net twice in quick succession early on, before adding two more in the second half. Substitute Harshal Manigandan completed the rout with a 71st-minute strike.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued their winning streak by defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0, with Aditya Mondal and Prem Hansdak scoring a minute apart in the first half, before Thangngaisang Haokip sealed matters in stoppage time.

The schedule for Day 4 of the DSC Football 2025 Girls National Finals:

Benaulim8:30 am - Goa FA vs Assam FA 5:30 pm - Odisha FA vs Kerala FA

Utorda8:30 - Karnataka State FA vs Jharkhand FA5:30 - Delhi SA vs Rajasthan FA. (ANI)

