Chennai, April 10: Even as his film ‘Good Bad Ugly’ opened to full houses across the world, actor Ajith Kumar was back in Europe, gearing up for his next racing challenge in the GT4 European Series. On Thursday, his racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, released a video clip of the actor making crucial checks on his race car in Europe, with the caption “Just an other day in the office. #Workethics”

On April 8, the racing team had said,”Action starts again. Join us in wishing our CEO Ajith Kumar all the best on his GT4 European series journey! #AjithKumar #ajithkumarracing” The GT4 series is a premier sports car championship featuring GT4-spec vehicles competing across Europe's renowned circuits. The series emphasizes cost-effective racing and serves as a platform for amateur drivers. It includes multiple classes, such as Silver, Pro-Am, and Am, to accommodate varying driver experience levels. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Movie Review: ‘Good’ for Ajith Kumar Fans, ‘Average’ for Rest of Us, Maamey! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ajith will next be seen in action at the Paul Ricard circuit in France, where his race is to take place between April 11 and 13. He will then participate in the race in Zandvoort circuit, which is to be held between May 16-18. The actor will again be seen in action between June 26 and 29 at the Spa circuit and between July 18 and 20 at the Misano circuit. In August this year, Ajith is to race at the Nurburgring circuit before finally rounding off the season at Barcelona, the race at which is to be held between October 10 and 12. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Ajith Kumar’s Screen Presence in the Tamil Action Comedy, Call It a ‘Mass Entertainer That Works in Parts’.

It may be recalled that Actor Ajith Kumar’s racing team had expressed gratitude to sports enthusiasts, fans and audiences for their support, saying they were grateful for the unwavering encouragement. Ajith’s racing team has done the country proud. Earlier this year, they emerged third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025 event. They followed it up with another third place in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy. For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).