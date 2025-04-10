CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. '43 Years Old Uncapped Player Is Going to Be the CSK's New Captain' Fans React after MS Dhoni Replaces Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings Captain for IPL 2025.

After four consecutive defeats, Chennai Super Kings are looking to get back on the winning track. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side after winning their season opener have now lost four match in a row and are languishing at the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won two out of five matches but come into the contest with a defeat in their last game. Meanwhile, we have drafted the CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock (KKR) and Devon Conway (CSK).

Batters: Rahul Tripathi (CSK), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Venkatesh Iyer (KKR).

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Ravi Ashwin (CSK).

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (CSK) and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK).

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine (c), Rachin Ravindra (vc). Ambati Rayudu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Name MS Dhoni As Stand-In Captain for Remainder of IPL 2025.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Quinton de Kock (KKR), Devon Conway (CSK), Rahul Tripathi (CSK), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ravi Ashwin (CSK), Noor Ahmad (CSK) and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK).

