New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh has gone on a "prolonged leave" following a Sports Ministry directive that heads of national sports federations (NSFs) cannot hold office for more than 12 years as per the National Sports Code.

The ministry has also asked the NRAI to hold elections for the post of president within the prescribed timeline, failing which "appropriate action" will be taken as per the sports code.

The ministry had pointed out last month that Raninder had completed 12 years as president -- from Dec 29, 2010 to Dec 29, 2022 -- and as per the code, he cannot continue any further.

Raninder was re-elected NRAI president the last time in September 2021.

The NRAI, in a letter to its governing body members on March 30, has informed about an "emergent meeting" on April 6 to discuss the issues arising from the ministry's letter.

NRAI senior vice-president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo will handle the duties and functions of the president.

The development comes less that a week after India hosted the ISSF rifle/pistol World Cup in Bhopal where the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) president Luciano Rossi also visited the competition venue.

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed the development, saying the government had reminded the federation that Raninder had completed 12 years as president.

"The government says Raninder has completed 12 years as head of NRAI. He was last re-elected (president) in September 2021. The government has sent a letter to NRAI informing us about this," said Bhatia.

In a letter dated March 10 this year, the ministry said, "The president of any recognised National Sports Federation, including the Indian Olympic Association, can hold the office for maximum period of 12 years with or without break."

"...considering the importance of shooting sport, it is vital to have a recognised NSF for the sport which is functional as per the National Sports Development Code of India 2011... the NRAI is directed to conduct the elections for the post of president in accordance with the the provisions of the of the Sports Code within the prescribed timeline therein, failing which appropriate action under the extant provisions of the Sports Code will be initiated," said the ministry's letter.

