Lahore [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against Pakitan in the first match of the ODI tri-series on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will be the perfect opportunity for them to fine-tune their preparations for the Champions Trophy. Both sides have pitched in a strong playing XI, offering the opportunity for the players to understand the nature of the surface before the tournament.

Also Read | How To Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Minnesota.

New Zealand and Pakistan will look to make the most out of the tri-series, considering they will play the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19.

After winning the toss, Mitchell Santner said, "We are going to bat, looks a good wicket to be fair. Don't think it will change much. It wasn't too wet the other night. Want to put some runs on the board. It's very important for us. See what the pitches will do before the Champions Trophy. We are going with three quicks."

Also Read | NZ 4/1 in 0.4 Over | Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI: Will Young Departs as Shaheen Shah Afridi Strikes Early.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said during the time of the toss, "It's a good chance for us before the Champions Trophy. I mentioned in the press conference, Babar Azam will open with Fakhar. We have Rauf, Afridi and Naseem Shah. We want to prepare for the Champions Trophy."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)