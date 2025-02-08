Minnesota residents can enjoy betting on Super Bowl LIX this weekend with a whole host of free bets courtesy of the offshore sports betting sites listed on this page.

Bettors in Minnesota have been using offshore sportsbooks safely for years and now you have the chance to do the same for the 2025 Super Bowl.

Best Minnesota Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl

Below are each of the offshore betting sites offering exclusive free bet deals for the people of Minnesota:

BetOnline - Super Bowl Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus up to $250 MyBookie - 50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000 for Super Bowl LIX BetUS - 125% On First Three Deposits up to $2,625 Bovada - $750 For New Players for Super Bowl BetNow - Up to 200% Super Bowl Deposit Bonus EveryGame - 100% Matched Deposit Super Bowl Bonus up to $500 BetWhale - $125 Deposit Bonus up to $1,250 Jazz Sports - 100% Bonus up to $1,000 + Risk-Free Bet SportsBetting.ag - Super Bowl Promo - 50% up to $500

These are nine of the best Minnesota sports betting apps on the market for NFL fans looking to place bets on the Super Bowl this Sunday night.

Each of the nine Minnesota sportsbooks offer its own unique welcome offer consisting of an array of free bet bonuses.

Combined, Minnesota residents could claim thousands of dollars worth of free bets to use on Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs lock horns with the Philadelphia Eagles.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Minnesota

Betting on the Super Bowl from the state of Minnesota can be done by all residents, provided they are at least 18+ and have a valid email address.

Signing up with a Minnesota sports betting app such as Bovada will give residents the opportunity to bet on Super Bowl LIX, meaning you don’t miss out on the wagering action.

Click here to join Bovada

2. Sign up and deposit for up to $750 in free bets

3. Start betting on Super Bowl 59

Minnesota Sports Betting - Bet On The Super Bowl With MN Betting Apps

Although Minnesota is one of the states in America that is still debating sports betting in state legislation, residents of The North Star State have been wagering safely for decades through the use of offshore betting sites.

Each of the offshore sportsbooks listed on this page are based offshore, but are fully licensed and regulated in places such as Panama, Curacao, Costa Rica and Anjouan. This means that US residents all over the country, including Minnesota, can sign-up with them to bet on Super Bowl LIX this Sunday.

One huge benefit of these offshore sportsbooks is its inflated odds and additional markets. The majority of these offshore betting apps offer more appealing odds to bettors, meaning potential payouts are greater than with standard sites such as DraftKings, BetMGM or FanDuel.

The extra markets offer far more variety of bets to Minnesota residents too, with far more choice to pick from.

The whole sign-up process is also far easier with these offshore sites. Firstly, all that’s required is a valid email address and password, rather than tons of documents and identification checks that could take a lengthy period of time to check.

There are absolutely no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks with these best offshore sportsbooks, meaning new customers can sign-up easily in minutes.

These sites are also open to all Minnesota residents aged 18+, rather than some online sportsbooks and land-based crypto casinos across the US that require customers to be at least 21-years-old.

There are certainly plenty of perks to signing up to these offshore betting sites, not to mention its lucrative free bet offers and wide range of prop bets too for Super Bowl 59.

Super Bowl Markets Available On Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

There are literally hundreds of markets at each of these Minnesota sports betting sites exclusively for the Super Bowl this weekend.

Whether it be a wide range of props, specials, parlays or more standard bets such as the spread, moneyline or total, Minnesota residents have plenty of options when it comes to these MN sports betting apps.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Player props are some of the most popular bets when it comes to wagering on the Super Bowl.

Every year, players like to gamble on a wide range of player props. This could mean betting on the amount of successful passes Patrick Mahomes will make on Sunday, or how many passing yards Jalen Hurts will successfully throw at Super Bowl LIX.

It also includes props such as rushing yards, touchdowns, sacks, running yards, successful kicks, tackles, play passages and much more. There are literally hundreds of different player props on offer at these US sports betting apps, so be sure to check them out for yourself.

Super Bowl LIX will have an abundance of talent on display, so placing some player props could be one potential avenue for making serious profits with the best Minnesota sportsbooks on this page.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets

A same-game parlay bet is another popular type of wager when it comes to the Super Bowl.

This bet simply involves combining multiple bets from one single game, in this case the Chiefs vs Eagles match, into one wager.

This can include bets such as player props, game props, team props and rolling them all into one same-game parlay.

An example of this might be picking the Kansas City Chiefs to win, but for Jalen Hurts to have more successful throws than Patrick Mahomes. Add to that maybe Saquon Barkely to make the most yardage, but for Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown.

The potential returns on same-game parlays are of course far greater than single bets. This is because a bettor has decided to take more of a risk with several legs of a bet needing to win for the bet to land, rather than just one. Various elements will all need to go a bettors way for the parlay to pay out, but the reward is far greater.

Super Bowl Prop Bets In Minnesota

As well as your standard player, team and game props, there are some slightly more obscure and unique prop bets available to wager on at these Minnesota sports betting sites.

These bets go beyond your traditional wager types, often including entertainment prop bets that aren’t usually offered in regular season NFL games. This could include some pre-game props such as the coin toss and national anthem, as well as some half-time props and even ones after the Super Bowl too.

Coin Toss

Betting on the coin toss is one of the most popular pre-game props when it comes to the Super Bowl for Minnesota residents.

The fact that a coin toss is literally a 50/50 guess makes it that bit more fun for bettors, knowing that they have a good chance of winning a bet before the match has even begun.

Odds Heads -101 Tails -101

Broadcast

Betting on various broadcast props is another popular market when it comes to the Super Bowl.

This includes things like betting on who Jason Kelce will be sat next to, the primary color of Tom Brady’s tie, the first head coach shown during the broadcast or how many times Taylor Swift will be shown on screen.

Each of the Minnesota sports betting apps that don't require ID listed throughout this page will offer its own versions of these broadcast props, but there are certainly plenty to choose from.

Half-Time Show

Another extremely popular Super Bowl prop bet is wagering on the half-time show.

This year, Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at halftime, with various prop bets offered at each of the Minnesota sportsbooks surrounding his performance and what songs he will sing.

Here are the latest odds on which song he could perform first during his Super Bowl LIX half-time show.

Song Title Odds Humble -200 Not Like Us +200 Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe +500 Swimming Pools +700 Money Trees +800 United In Grief +2000 Like That +2000 Alright +2000 King Kunta +2000 N95 +3300 Euphoria +3300 Element +3300 Backseat Freestyle +3300 Maad City +3300 The Blacker The Berry +5000 All The Stars +6600 Duckworth +6600 Rigamortis +6600

Gatorade Color

Another one of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl is what color Gatorade will be poured over the winning coach at full-time.

Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, has been soaked in purple Gatorade the past two years after his side won back-to-back Vince Lombardi’s.

This year, purple is once again the favorite, but the Gatorade color has been Orange in recent years too, as well as blue and lime.

Gatorade Color Odds Purple +125 Yellow/Green/Lime +225 Orange +600 Blue +800 Red/Pink +900 Clear/Water +900

