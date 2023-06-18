Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): Following their historic triumph at Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman, where India emerged as the undisputed champions for a record fifth time. Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera felicitated the local heroes from Odisha, Amandeep Lakra, Sudeep Chirmako, and Sunit Lakra, and presented a cash award of Rs. 2,00,000 each. All three players are from Sports Hostel Rourkela (Panposh) on Saturday.

Sports and Youth Services Minister, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera expressed his delight at the triumph and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the young hockey players, as per Sports Odisha release.

"Amandeep, Sudeep, and Sunit have made the entire nation and Odisha proud with their extraordinary performance in the Junior Asia Men's Hockey Cup. Their success serves as an inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country. I wish them the best of luck in their journey forward and Odisha will always be there to support them," he shared.

The Indian contingent enjoyed an undefeated campaign and pipped Pakistan 2-1 in the final clash. The Odisha lads, Sudeep Chirmako, Amandeep Lakra and Sunit Lakra, featured in all six games of India where Amandeep and Sunit impressed with two goals each.

Speaking on the historic achievement, and the ensuing recognition, Amandeep Lakra said "It is a great achievement for us to bring home the trophy. It is always nice to feel recognized and I am honored to receive this award. I will strive harder and bring further glory to India and Odisha."

The gold medal triumph in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 not only signifies the remarkable abilities of the Indian team ahead the Men's Junior World Cup later this year and is also a testament to Odisha's role as a key pillar of the Indian hockey ecosystem. (ANI)

