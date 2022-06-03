Baku [Azerbaijan], June 3 (ANI): Indian Olympian Anjum Moudgil clinched a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022 held in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday.

She clinched the medal with a score of 406.5.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Looking Forward to Work With Erik Ten Hag.

"Olympian @anjum_moudgil bags at @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Baku. Anjum clinched SILVER in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a score of 406.5 Many congratulations Champ #IndianSports #Shooting," tweeted SAI Media.

Anjum was great throughout the event before losing narrowly to Denmark's Rikke Ibsen, who ended up with a gold medal. She fell short at 16-12 despite her best efforts.

Also Read | NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Netherlands vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 in Amstelveen.

With this, India's medal tally at the event goes to three. Earlier, Swapnil Kusale had won the silver medal in the 50 m rifle 3P event. On the other hand, in the women's 10m air rifle event, the team of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal won a gold medal by defeating Denmark by a margin of 17-5.

The world cup, which started on May 27 will go on till June 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)