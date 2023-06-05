India currently lead the medal tally at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup with a total of six medals, out of which three are gold, one silver and two bronze. USA sit in second place in the medal tally with three medals, the same count as that of third-placed South Korea. Italy and France, with two medals apiece, hold the fourth and fifth spots in this medal table. The ISSF junior shooting World Cup got underway on June 1 and is being hosted by Suhl in Germany. The competition is set to finish on June 9. India Wins Gold Medal at ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup 2023; Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw Win in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event (View Pic).

The tournament offers an opportunity for young shooters under the age of 21. The competition would feature three shooting disciplines—rifle, pistol and shotgun. Srikanth Dhanush, Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw and Sainyam have won the gold medals for India so far as the country leads the standings. While Gautami and Abhinav bagged gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Sainyam won the top prize in the 10m air pistol event. Dhanush is India’s latest gold medal winner and he bagged it in the 10m Air Rifle event. ISSF World Cup 2023: India Win Silver, Bronze Medals in Mixed Team Events.

ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup 2023 Medal Tally

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 India 3 1 2 6 2 USA 2 1 - 3 3 South Korea 1 2 - 3 4 Italy 1 - 1 2 5 France - 1 1 2

Last year too, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary were part of the Indian team that had finished with the most medals in the tournament-33 medals. These included 13 gold medals, 15 silver medals and five bronze medals. After this, the young shooters would be seen in action at the Junior World Championships in Changwon, Korea, which would be held from July 14-25.

