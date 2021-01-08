London, January 8: Tunisian defender Omar Rekik has signed a professional contract with Arsenal on Thursday and joined the under-23s squad. The 19-year-old has joined us from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. Omar is a centre-half who can play on both sides.

Omar was born in the Netherlands and he has played internationally at the youth level for Tunisia and the Netherlands. Throughout his youth career, he also spent time at Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV Eindhoven and Marseille. Bukayo Saka Signs Long-Term Deal With Arsenal.

"It feels great to be here after a long time of hard work. It feels great. I moved in three weeks ago and I've been in quarantine, so I can't wait to get started," Rekik told Arsenal's website.

"The warmth of the people and the interest that they showed in me, and of course, when a club like Arsenal is interested, I don't think anyone needs to think twice," he added.

The defender is happy with his three-season stint with Hertha as it helped him to gain experience. "At Hertha, I had a lot of experiences, good and bad, but I'm happy for even the bad ones because it makes you into the person and character that you are. I've experienced a lot there. I had three good seasons there and I'm very happy," Rekik said.

