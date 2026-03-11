UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal travel to the BayArena to face Bayer Leverkusen in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round-of-16 first leg. The fixture marks a tactical showdown between Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso, two of Europe’s most revered young managers. While Arsenal enter the match following a strong domestic run, they face a Leverkusen side that remains formidable at home and is eager to carry their Bundesliga dominance onto the continental stage. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?.

Where To Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Online?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast exclusively on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also access the live stream via the discovery+ app and website.

In India, the primary broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League is Sony Sports Network. The match will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3. Digital fans can stream the action live on the SonyLIV app, which requires a premium subscription. While no official free legal streams are available, some regions may offer highlights shortly after the final whistle via the official UEFA YouTube channel. Barcelona Hit by Double Defensive Blow as Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde Suffer Hamstring Injuries.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 (Round of 16) Date Wednesday, 11 March 2026 Venue BayArena, Leverkusen Kick-off 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 01:30 IST (Thursday) TV (UK) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ TV (India) Sony Sports Network / SonyLIV Referee Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal Team News

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost with the return of Bukayo Saka, who participated in full training on Tuesday after a minor fitness scare. However, the Gunners will be without Gabriel Jesus, who remains sidelined with a knee issue.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are monitoring the fitness of talismanic playmaker Florian Wirtz. Though he missed their last league outing as a precaution, Xabi Alonso suggested in his pre-match press conference that the 22-year-old is ready to contribute, likely from the starting XI. The hosts will, however, be missing defender Odilon Kossounou due to suspension.

