New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): On this day in 2006, pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first Indian female player to scalp ten wickets in a Test match.

Goswami achieved the feat during India's five-wicket win over England in the second Test of the three-match series at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton in 2006.

The 37-year-old continues to remain the only woman cricketer from the country to achieve this milestone in a Test match.

In the first innings, Goswami's five-wicket haul helped India to restrict England at 99 after posting 307 runs.

Anjum Chopra's 98-run knock and skipper Mithali Raj's 65 runs guided India to 300 run-mark in the first innings.

India forced England to follow-on, the English skipper Charlotte Edwards smashed a century (105) while Caroline Atkins played a knock of 68-run.

England were bundled at 305 runs and posted a target of 98 runs to win. Goswami again scalped five wickets in the second innings. She returned with the figures of 5-45.

India chased the total in 29.2 overs and won the match by five wickets. Raj remained unbeaten on 22 while Karu Jain played a knock of 34-run.

India claimed the two-match series after the first ended as a draw. (ANI)

