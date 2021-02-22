New Delhi, February 22: Rajeev Bhatia, the secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), on Monday confirmed that one shooter from Pakistan would be competing in the upcoming ISSF Shooting World Cup.

ISSF Combined Shooting World Cup is scheduled to be held in Delhi from March 18-29.

"Everything is under process and we are working on all important aspects. There will be separate arrangements, teams will be staying in bio-bubble, we will make all the arrangements logistical and travel everything will be taken care of, we are working on it," Bhatia told ANI.

When asked about Pakistan's participation in the upcoming shooting World Cup he replied: "We have got the entry from Pakistan and he will be participating, he is coming to participate. The approval has been given."

Bhatia also said that as of now 44 countries have sent their entries for this World Cup. When asked about the athlete vaccination, Bhatia said that the federation is still waiting to hear from the Health Ministry.

"As of now there is no reply from the Ministry on the athletes' vaccination, we are awaiting a reply from them," said Bhatia.

The NRAI on Friday had announced a 57-member Indian team for the year's first combined ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled in New Delhi's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range between, March 18 to 29.

The New Delhi World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the ISSF last year coming into play.

All selections were based on the latest NRAI rankings. Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand, and Turkey have already confirmed their participation in the World Cup.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)