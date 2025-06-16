New Delhi [India] June 16 (ANI): Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique is set to join the Yorkshire squad next week and will be available for selection for the next two Rothesay County Championship matches at Trent Bridge and York, according to a release from Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Shafique will then remain with the Club and be available to play the final four group fixtures of the ongoing Vitality Blast campaign.

An accomplished batter, Shafique is known for his compact and elegant style and will bolster the Yorkshire batting lineup, with five test match centuries to his name across his 22 test caps.

The 25-year-old recently had a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, scoring 390 runs at an average of 32, including a crucial 41 to help guide his Lahore Qalanders team to glory in the final last month.

Shafique expressed his excitement to get started with the Yorkshire, "I'm immensely pleased to be afforded this opportunity with Yorkshire, and I'm eager to join up with the team ahead of a big game against Nottinghamshire."

"Headingley is a venue I've always wanted to play at and I'm excited to experience a Roses fixture which I've already heard will have an incredible atmosphere," Shafique said.

"There is so much history at this Club, and I hope I can contribute on the pitch at what is a very important period of the season for the team," he added.

Anthony McGrath, Head Coach of Yorkshire Men, added, "Abdullah is another technically gifted, all format player that we are delighted has signed with us. He has a tremendous skillset and has scored big runs at the highest level of the game."

"This is a really positive signing for us that will strengthen us greatly. We're all looking forward to Abdullah joining up with the squad next week," he added. (ANI)

