County cricket is the professional First-Class cricket tournament played in England and Wales, featuring several teams. The County Championship is one of the main domestic cricket competitions in England. The First-Class tournament is organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The County Championship is played between 18 teams across two divisions (Division One and Division Two). In the County Championship, teams can include a limited number of overseas players.

The County Cricket is the perfect format for players to polish their red-ball game. In the past, many legendary overseas cricketers have played in the County Championship in England to polish their game. In the County Championship 2025 season, several Indian star cricketers have been signed up by different county sides. England's premier First-Class tournament is the perfect place to polish skills and gain valuable experience. On that note, take a look at Indian players who are representing teams in the County Championship 2025 season.

Indian Cricketers Part of County Championship 2025

Names Teams Shardul Thakur Essex Ruturaj Gaikwad Yorkshire Tilak Varma Hampshire Ishan Kishan Nottinghamshire Yuzvendra Chahal Northamptonshire

So far, five Indian cricketers have been part of the County Championship 2025 season. Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Yuzvendra Chahal will feature for different County sides. The format will provide a different challenge for them with seaming conditions and longer spells for bowlers.

