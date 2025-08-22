Mumbai, August 22: Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed that Matthew Firbank has signed his maiden rookie contract. He has signed a two-year professional deal with the White Rose until 2027. The 18-year-old has been one of the standout products of Yorkshire’s academy and has impressed across all formats in the Second XI this season. Firbank made his England U19’s debut earlier this year, when he was selected for an Invitational XI to play against India U19’s, taking 1-41 from 7 overs. The right-handed batter, who plays his cricket at Clifton Alliance CC in York, said he was delighted to have signed his first professional deal. 20-Year-Old Durham Bowling All-Rounder Mitchell Killeen Joins Essex on Two-Year Contract.

“It’s really special for me to be signing my first professional contract with Yorkshire. I’m incredibly grateful to all my coaches, my family, and everyone in the Pathway for getting me to this point and supporting me along the way. To come through the Pathway and to get this opportunity means a lot. I’m excited to kick on, to keep learning and growing with Yorkshire.”

James Martin, Head of Performance Pathway at Yorkshire CCC, added, “Seeing Matty sign his first contract is a really proud moment for everyone who has been a part of his journey. I know his family, friends, and peers will be delighted for him. This is a product of the hard work he’s put in over the course of several years. Special mention must go to Pannal CC, Clifton Alliance CC, and coaches Muhammad Azharullah and Tom Craddock, who have played instrumental roles." India Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Ends Stint in County Championship 2025 With Essex Due to Personal Reasons.

“Matty has developed into a consistent performer, showing real quality. He’s impressed at every level that he has stepped up to, and he deserves full credit for this progression. Matty’s new contract is indicative of a strong, club-wide focus on nurturing young, homegrown talent going forward. I’m delighted to see him reach this point, and I’m looking forward to Matty making the most of the opportunities that lie ahead for him.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).