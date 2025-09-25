London, September 25: In a tragic incident that has shocked the UK, a 10-year-old girl, Savannah Bentham, lost her life after being attacked by her family’s pet XL Bully dog at their home in East Heslerton, North Yorkshire. The heartbreaking attack occurred in November last year when Savannah was alone in the static caravan watching television with the six-year-old dog, Biggie. Her mother had briefly stepped out to get help with a gas canister connection, while her father was at work.

When her mother returned, she found Savannah on the floor with severe injuries and the dog covered in blood. Emergency services were called immediately, but despite the efforts of bystanders, Savannah succumbed to injuries to her neck at the scene. Dog Attack in UK: 84-Year-Old Man Dies Weeks After XL Bully Mauling in Warrington, Owner Charged.

An inquest into her death revealed that Biggie had shown no previous signs of aggression and was described as a calm, lazy pet. XL Bully dogs are banned under UK dangerous dog laws, but the family had legally kept Biggie under exemption rules. They had complied with all legal requirements, including registering the dog, neutering it, microchipping it, and ensuring it wore a muzzle in public. London Dog Attack: Woman Mauled to Death by Her Two Registered XL Bully Dogs Inside House.

Despite these precautions, the fatal attack occurred. There were no witnesses to the incident, and the dog was later euthanized. A post-mortem examination of Biggie found no underlying health issues or conditions that might have triggered sudden aggression.

Senior coroner Jon Heath concluded that Savannah died as a result of injuries inflicted by the family dog. In a statement, Savannah’s family said, “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

