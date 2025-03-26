Karachi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Malaysian Hockey Federation has not invited last year's runners-up Pakistan for the Azlan Shah Cup this year in November owing to an "outstanding debt".

"A former official of the PHF made some bad decisions during the last Azlan Shah Cup which left the PHF in debt to the MHF,” according to a source in PHF.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants.

The Malaysian organisers were "not happy" with the situation so didn't extend an invite to Pakistan the last year's runners-up.

The source said the PHF officials were trying to sort out the matter with the MHF and hopefully the invite will come later this week.

Also Read | Is Ishan Kishan Fit To Play SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Here's All You Need To Know About Sunrisers Hyderabad Star’s Availability After His Injury.

“Pakistan and Malaysia have very strong hockey ties built over the years and this issue should be sorted out,” he added.

Defending champions Japan will miss out because of prior commitments. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)