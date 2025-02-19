Karachi, Feb 19 (PTI) Defending champions Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

Pakistan had won the last edition of the tournament in 2017.

Also Read | Devang Gandhi Backs Arshdeep Singh to Partner Mohammed Shami for India Cricket Team in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says 'He Brings Variety Being a Left Arm Pacer'.

The eight-nation ICC showpiece marks the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years.

Teams:

Also Read | WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Believes Mumbai Indians' Batting Unit Will Hit Full Stride As Tournament Progresses.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)