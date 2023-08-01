Karachi [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in August, with the matches set to be played in Sri Lanka.

"These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on 30 August with Pakistan playing Nepal at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium," PCB said in an official statement.

The matches against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka will act as the preparation for Asia Cup and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on 26.

Pakistan will begin training in Sri Lanka on August 17 and the ODI series will start on August 22. The second match will be played on August 24, with the final match being played on August 26.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Pakistan have won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. (ANI)

