Perth, Dec 16 (AP) All-rounder Mitchell Marsh took the prize-wicket of Babar Azam to trigger a Pakistan batting collapse as the tourists limped to 203-6 at lunch on the third day of the series opening cricket Test against Australia.

Resuming Saturday at 132-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad for 7 in the first over to Pat Cummins before Azam and the Imam-ul-Haq combined to steady Pakistan and chip away at Australia's 1st innings of 487.

Babar and Imam had seemingly blunted Australia's vaunted bowling attack for most of the first session, until Marsh (1-21) was given the ball and teased Babar (21) into edging behind with his fifth ball of the day to end the stubborn 48-run partnership off 17 overs.

The star batter's demise triggered a flurry of wickets in the final overs before the break as Pakistan lost three wickets for 14 runs.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon ended Imam's impressive, and patient, innings at 62 off 199 balls, having the opener stumped by Carey for his 498th test wicket. It was the ninth half century in tests for Imam and came with four boundaries.

Mitchell Starc then claimed his second wicket of the innings, bowling Sarfaraz Ahmed (3) through the gate with a ball that came back at the left-hander.

At lunch, Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 12 with Agha Salman four not out, still trailing Australia by 284 runs.

On Friday's second day of the three-match series, Pakistan fast bowler Aamer Jamal grabbed 6-111 in his debut test as Australia was bowled out for 487 on the back of David Warner's first century in almost a year in his farewell test series and Marsh's swashbuckling 90.

Opening pair Abdullah Shafique and Imam then thwarted the host's attack for 36 overs before Lyon (2-48) got Shafique for 42. Starc (2-45) then removed captain Shan Masood for 30 late in the day.

The Australians are the world Test champions. Pakistan hasn't won a Test match in Australia since 1995. AP

