Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) The flamboyant Rishabh Pant on Monday became only the second wicketkeeper in the game's history to score two hundreds in each innings of a Test match during the series opener against England here.

Before Pant, Zimbabwe's former stumper Andy Flower made 142 and 199 not out against South Africa in Harare in 2001.

While making 118 off 140 balls on the fourth and penultimate day, he also became the first Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England.

Pant is now the seventh Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test.

He has made a magnificent 134 in the first innings.

Before him, Sunil Gavaskar achieved this feat thrice, Rahul Dravid twice, and Vijay Hazare, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane have done this once in their career.

