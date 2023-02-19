New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India head coach Rahul Dravid highlighted the crucial partnership between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the turning point of the second Test in Delhi after the hosts' six-wicket victory against Australia.

India were in trouble at 139/7 when Ashwin walked into bat with Axar at the other end, trailing the visitors by 124 runs. The duo stitched a 114-run stand for the eighth wicket helping the hosts recover in the first inning.

"This Test match moved up and down, but today morning it moved really quickly for us. I think it was the partnership between Axar and Ashwin that changed things. We wanted to chase something close to 200-225 and that partnership enabled us to get back, or we'd have been trailing," expressed Dravid.

The head coach also spoke about India's bowling in the last session on the second day of the Test and mentioned that the bowlers were sprayed away from their lengths resulting in Australia scoring quick runs.

"A bit of a downer to concede too many runs in the evening, I think we bowled probably wrong and were all over the place, and they came hard at us, but we course-corrected this morning. It was just brilliant then how the game moved. I think it was about sticking to a length and letting the wicket do it for us. I felt yesterday we overpitched too much, and honestly, we learnt from what Australia and Nathan Lyon did. I think the balance that we have is brilliant, there's great depth to be able to play 9 batters," the former India batter said.

Coming to the match, India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Pujara (31*) and Bharat (23*) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42.

India's spinner dominated the proceedings in the first session, rolling Australia out for 113. The hosts chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

It means India takes a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy regardless of results over the final two Tests. (ANI)

