Paris, Feb 19: PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a league match against Lille.
Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG's second goal before the interval. PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille's Benjamin Andre.
Neymar damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar.
Neymar Leaves Pitch Injured
Same ankle Neymar injured in the World Cup and rushed back from. He might be out for a while pic.twitter.com/vChI8BCMxN
