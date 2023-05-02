Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated the Odisha FC Football Team on winning the Super Cup trophy.

The Odisha FC team met the Chief Minister along with the Super Cup trophy, which they won for the first time.

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks MI to Beat PBKS in IPL 2023 Match 46.

Raj Athwal, President, Clifford Miranda, Head Coach, Amrinder Singh, Player, Shubham Sarangi, Player, Abhik Chatterjee, Club General Manager and Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi, Club Psychiatrist met the chief minister.

"I would like to congratulate everyone associated with Odisha FC for their remarkable performance. The coach and players have made us proud and I hope Odisha FC will continue their winning form and inspire a new generation of footballers from Odisha," Patnaik said.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI, Mohali Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Clash at IS Bindra Stadium.

Patnaik emphasized that their success is a testimony to their commitment and their determination to achieve their goals. He praised each player for their outstanding performances and contributions to the team.

Athwal thanked the chief minister for creating the best football facilities in India and for his support to the team over the years.

The club president also thanked the chief minister for supporting Odisha FC and making a holistic sports ecosystem for proper development of football.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)