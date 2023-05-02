Punjab Kings (PBKS) get ready to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 46 of the Indian Premier League at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on May 3, 2023, Wednesday. Before the match between Punjab and Mumbai gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. With half of the matches of the IPL 2023 season completed, Punjab Kings in their last match pulled off a narrow win to secure their fifth win of the season and placed themselves in the sixth place with 10 points. They defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to stay alive in the race for the IPL playoffs qualification. Batting first, Chennai’s batter Devon Conway made a spectacular 92 as they posted a gigantic 200 runs on board. In reply, Punjab lost a few early wickets but were brought to safety when after their batters Prabhsimran (46) and Liam Livingstone (41) made some useful contributions with the bat. Amit Mishra Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Become Third-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB Match.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have also returned to winning ways when they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets to register their fourth win of the season and place them in the seventh spot with eight points. With this win, Mumbai kept themselves alive in the contention for top-four finish, i.e. a place in the playoffs. Batting first, Rajasthan on account of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden IPL ton posted a colossal total of 212. Chasing 213, Mumbai batters Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Tim David (45) produce match-turning knocks that saw Mumbai chasing down the target with ease.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Punjab and Mumbai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and MI, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Punjab and Mumbai is Mumbai. ‘Wasim Bhai Got No Chill’ Fans React to Wasim Jaffer’s Tweet About ‘Post Game Catch Ups’, Link It to Virat Kohli’s Clash With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and MI. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Mumbai Indians side are the favourites with 52% winning chance and it is also justified, given the form their batters are in. The prediction further states that Punjab have got 48% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Punjab may also pull off a win against Mumbai, provided if Punjab put up their best performance.

