Sports News | PBKS Duo Prabhsimran-Priyansh Create IPL History with 1000+ Partnership Runs

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) star opening batters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya etched their name in record books as they became the first uncapped pair to aggregate 1000+ partnership runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The duo achieved the feat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at HPCA Stadium on Thursday. The pair added 50 runs for the opening wicket before Deepak Chahar dismissed Arya for 22 in the final over of the powerplay.

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With his knock of 22, Priyansh Arya became only the second uncapped Indian player to score 350 or more runs in each of his first two IPL seasons, having accumulated 475 runs in 2025 and 357* in 2026, joining Ambati Rayudu, who achieved 356 runs in 2010 and 395 in 2011.

Prabhsimran Singh brought up his second half-century of the season against the Mumbai Indians in the 11th over, reaching the milestone in style with a massive six. The opener played a scintillating knock of 57 off just 32 deliveries, smashing six fours and four sixes.

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However, his innings was cut short in the very next over when Shardul Thakur dismissed the right-hander.

Prabhsimran (549 in 2025 & 438* in 2026) becomes the third uncapped Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav (2018, 2019, & 2020) and Abhishek Sharma (2022 & 2024) to aggregate 400+ runs in multiple IPL seasons.

Coming to the match, A fluent fifty from Prabhsimran Singh and valuable lower-order contributions helped PBKS post a competitive 200/8. (ANI)

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