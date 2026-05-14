Italian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner Eclipses Novak Djokovic with Record 32nd Straight Masters 1000 Win

Rome [Italy], May 14: Ranked world number 1, Jannik Sinner has etched his name deeper into tennis history on Thursday after defeating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open 2026 to register a record-breaking 32nd consecutive ATP Masters 1000 victory. According to the ATP website, the win in Rome moved the Italian past Novak Djokovic, whose previous benchmark of 31 straight Masters 1000 wins had stood since 2011. Italian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned by Qualifier Dario Prizmic in Second Round Thriller.

Djokovic's streak stretched from Indian Wells to Cincinnati during one of the most dominant phases of his career, but Sinner has now surpassed that mark with a remarkable run spanning seven months.

Sinner's unbeaten sequence at the Masters 1000 level began at the Rolex Paris Masters last November after he defeated Zizou Bergs in the second round and went on to claim the title.

Since then, the 24-year-old has captured trophies at Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid, becoming the first player in ATP history to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles.

Against Rublev, Sinner once again showcased the relentless baseline precision and composure that have defined his streak. He raced through the opening set in just 33 minutes, breaking twice while conceding little on serve.

Rublev attempted to raise the intensity in the second set, but Sinner absorbed the pressure superbly before sealing victory with a late break. Madrid Open 2026: Jannik Sinner Clinches Record-Breaking Fifth Successive Masters 1000 Crown.

Statistics underline the dominance of the Italian during this run. Across the 32-match streak, Sinner has dropped only two sets. Between Paris and Miami, he also reeled off 37 consecutive sets, another indicator of his sustained excellence across surfaces.

The Rome title now carries added significance for the top seed. If Sinner lifts the trophy on Sunday, he will become only the second man, after Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters by winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 events.

He would also end a 50-year wait for an Italian men's singles champion in Rome since Adriano Panatta triumphed in 1976. (ANI)

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