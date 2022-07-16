London [UK], July 16 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen backed Virat Kohli, who has been out of form for a long time, saying that most people can only dream of what the star Indian batter has already achieved in the sport.

Pietersen posted a picture with Kohli on Instagram and captioned the post too as: "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have (so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There's way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You'll be back, @virat.kohli."

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had also tweeted backing the Indian batter after Kohli got out for 16 in the second ODI against England. Babar's tweet read: "This too shall pass".

Kohli's long span without the international century has been talked about in the town. In ongoing India's tour of England, Virat Kohli could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.The right-handed batter has not fared very well in Blue this year either, scoring only 158 runs with two fifties in six ODI innings and 81 runs across 4 T20I innings with one fifty. (ANI)

