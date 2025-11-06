Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): In what is a landmark development for the sport of armwrestling, the People's ArmWrestling Federation of India (PAFI) has announced that India will host the upcoming World ArmWrestling Championships next year in October.

The championship is expected to feature approximately 1,500-2,000 athletes from 75 countries, competing across multiple categories, PAFI said in a statement. This announcement also marks another major opportunity for India to establish itself as a powerhouse in armwrestling, following the successful Asian ArmWrestling Cup in Mumbai in October 2024 and the Asian ArmWrestling Championship 2025 in New Delhi.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs AUS Cricket Match.

Hosting such a prestigious tournament not only underlines the ever-increasing popularity of armwrestling in the country but also showcases India as a global hub for the sport at the highest level.

Alongside international tournaments, India is also home to the world's biggest professional arm-wrestling competition, the Pro Panja League. The league is recognized as the premier platform for the sport, offering the highest level of competition and world class production standards, while consistently setting new benchmarks in audience engagement and viewership across the sport.

Also Read | FC Utrecht vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Bringing the World ArmWrestling Championships to India is a moment of immense pride for PAFI and for the nation. The federation looks forward to working closely with government authorities and stakeholders to ensure the tournament's resounding success.

Assen Hadjitodorov, President, World Armwrestling Federation stated, "India's rise in the global armwrestling community over the past five years has been nothing short of remarkable. Under the visionary leadership of Ms. Preeti Jhangiani, the People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) has transformed the sport into a cultural and competitive force. Their commitment to excellence, authenticity, and athlete welfare was on full display during the Asian Armwrestling Championship, which left a lasting impression on all of us. It is with great pride and confidence that I announce India as the host of the 2026 World Armwrestling Championship. The World will witness not only elite competition, but also the spirit and hospitality that make India a true powerhouse in our sport," as quoted from a release by PAFI.

Speaking on the occasion, Preeti Jhangiani, President of PAFI and Vice President of Asian ArmWrestling Federation (AAF) shared, "To have the honour of being the host for the World ArmWrestling Championship is a matter of great pride, not only for our federation but also our country. This is the moment for India to shine in the armwrestling world and another chance to showcase itself as an emerging sporting nation. We look forward to this huge opportunity, and I am sure we will rise together to face any challenges that come our way."

Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of Pro Panja League said, "We have been growing from strength to strength every year and we have seen a huge explosion of armwrestling events in India, which is reflected in the upward trend of participation numbers as well. We're delighted with how the Pro Panja League has played it's part in promoting the league in every corner of the country, and the rights of the World ArmWrestling Championship is going to further fuel the rise of the sport. This is also a huge opportunity for our athletes to gain international exposure on the world stage, while rubbing shoulders with the best athletes in the world." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)