UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FC Utrecht are currently second from bottom in the Europa League points table with three defeats on the bounce. They are yet to score a goal in the competition which is major worry for the team management as they gear up to face FC Porto in their latest round of the fixture. Opponents FC Porto started their Europa League journey with two victories but lost to Nottingham Forest in their last game. The Portuguese giants will now hope to return to winning ways here with a strong performance. Manchester City 4-1 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Phil Foden Nets Brace As Cityzens Hand The Black and Yellows First Loss.

Niklas Vesterlund and Mike van der Hoorn are ruled out of the tie due to injuries for Utrecht while Victor Jensen, their most talented midfielder is already missing out. Former West Ham United striker Sebastian Haller will be the focal point in attack with Adrian Blake and Miguel Rodríguez on the wings. Dani de Wit will drive the team forward from the central areas.

Rodrigo Mora is the key playmaker in the final third for FC Porto and he will have Samu omorodion ahead of him as the playmaker. William Gomes and Pepê will look to create chances out wide for the team. Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior will form the central defensive partnership with Victor Froholdt and Alan Varela as the sweepers ahead of the duo.

FC Utrecht vs FC Porto Match Details

Match FC Utrecht vs FC Porto Date November 6 Time 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is FC Utrecht vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue FC Utrecht will take on visiting FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 6. The FC Utrecht vs FC Porto match will be played at the Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, and starts at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Carlos Forbs' Brace Goes In Vain As Blaugrana Comeback From Behind To Play Out Thrilling Draw. Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Utrecht vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Utrecht vs FC Porto live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the FC Utrecht vs FC Porto online viewing options, read below. How to Watch Live Streaming of FC Utrecht vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch FC Utrecht vs FC Porto live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Porto will feel confident of a good showing here and secure a 0-2 away win.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).