London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against England, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday took a five-wicket haul while playing for Surrey in a County Championship fixture against Somerset here at the Kia Oval, London.

In the second innings, till the lunch break, Ashwin had bowled 13 overs and he returned with the figures of 5-23. The spinner also took the new ball for Surrey in the second innings.

Ashwin took the wickets of Steven Davies (7), Tom Lammonby (3), James Hildreth (14), George Bartlett (12), and Roelof van der Merwe (7) in the second innings as Somerset was reduced to 60/7, with the lead at 249.

In the first innings, Ashwin had returned with the figures of 1-96 from 42 overs. The off-spinner had bowled nine maidens in the first innings.

Celebrating the effort in the second essay, Ashwin's IPL side Delhi Capitals tweeted: "CAUTION: Master at work Just one of @ashwinravi99 wickets in the 2nd innings so far #CountyCricket2021."

The five-match Test series between India and England will begin from August 4 at Trent Bridge. The Indian team was on a 20-day break after the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton and the side has now assembled to enter the bio-bubble for the Test series. They will also play a warm-up game. (ANI)

