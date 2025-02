Milan (Italy), Feb 1 (AP) Santiago Pierotti scored twice in the second half and Lecce won at Parma 3-1 to move out the Serie A relegation zone on Friday for the first time since early November.

The win followed two heavy defeats for Marco Giampaolo's side and lifted it from 18th to 13th place in the 20-team table.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch SL vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Lecce showed admirable resilience after seeing a goal disallowed from Nikola Krstovic in the 24th minute and then going behind to another video-assisted decision, this time a penalty award that was dispatched by Emanuele Valeri.

But Krstovic got the goal his hard work deserved two minutes later and then his assist allowed Argentina-born striker Pierotti to put the visitors ahead after 63 minutes.

Also Read | Indian Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out of Thailand Masters 2025.

A second half substitute, Pierotti made sure of all three points — and only Lecce's second win since mid-December — with a clinching goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

The result extended Parma's grim run of just one league win in its last nine matches. It dropped to 18th. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)