Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], February 8 (ANI): The Bengal Warriors, champions in 2019, are all set to make a final dash for a playoff spot as they prepare to play four matches in quick succession during their home leg in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The Warriors, who are currently at the ninth spot, will be up against the Gujarat Giants at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Friday.

Ahead of the start of their home leg, the Bengal Warriors Captain Maninder Singh said during a press conference, "We are very happy to be back home in Kolkata after 4 years. Our fans are our lucky charm, and we haven't lost here since I joined the team. We always really enjoying the support from the home crowd, and we have noticed the encouragement from the fans helps raise our levels. So much so that whenever we come here, even if we aren't doing that well, out form changes quite a lot. So, this year also, we want all of you to come support us, so that we can have four great games."

A day before the start of the Kolkata leg of Season 10 of PKL, Bengal Warriors' Head Coach K Bhaskaran said, "It is great to be back home with the Bengal Warriors team. Our team has had its ups and downs this season, but we have the experience in the squad and skills in the players to make a final run towards qualifying for the playoffs. The players are very excited to be playing here, and we hope our fans will come out and support us in big numbers. Our raider and captain Maninder is in good form, and Shubham Shinde and company in defence are all working hard so that we can give ourselves the best possible chance to make the playoffs."

"The Bengal Warriors are putting in the hard yards in training every day, and we hope to put on a very good show for our home fans. The coaches and the leadership group are among the best brains here in the sport, and I am confident that we will leave no stone unturned as we look to up the ante from the first minute. The Warrior mentality is all about fighting it out properly and leaving it all on the field of play," said Apurv Gupta, Senior Vice-President and Head of Contact Sports, Capri Sports.

While the Bengal Warriors will be doing their bit on the field of play, they have also partnered with the CRY foundation and will be supporting their programme of Kabaddi for Change, which is an initiative that aims to harness kabaddi as a means to empower girls in select districts of West Bengal. The three girls, Payal Yadav, Hanshika Roy and Sarita Kumari, from the CRY's Kabaddi for Change team were also present at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and were presented Bengal Warriors Jersey by Captain Maninder Singh and Shubham Shinde.

The Bengal Warriors will be up against Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan during their home leg from February 9 to February 14. (ANI)

