After securing a place in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs, Puneri Paltan coach BC Ramesh is adamant that his side will finish the league stage in top two. Puneri Paltan became the second team to qualify for the PKL 10 Playoffs after registering a 30-30 tie with Dabang Delhi K.C. here on Monday. PKL 2023–24: Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 Helps Patna Pirates Stage Comeback Win Against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

When asked about qualifying for the playoffs, head coach Ramesh said: "We will certainly finish first or second in the league stage. I have no doubt about that. We'll look to perform well in our upcoming games and finish at the top of the table."

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh made another crucial contribution to Puneri Paltan with 4 points against Delhi. Speaking about his impact on the side, Puneri Paltan's Captain Aslam Inamdar said:, "Shadloui is an important player for us. We speak a lot about our defensive and raiding strategies. He's supporting all the players well in the team."

Speaking about their next match, Aslam said: "We'll look to back our strengths when we take on Bengaluru Bulls. We'll correct the mistakes we made against Dabang Delhi K.C. ahead of our next game. The Bengaluru side is a good one and the best team will certainly win the match." PKL 2023–24: UP Yoddhas Aim To Finish Delhi Leg With a Win Against Tamil Thalaivas.

When asked about his team's strategies specifically for Bengaluru Bulls' defender Surjeet Singh, Aslam said: "Surjeet is a an experienced player. He's been playing for many seasons. We'll definitely make a strategy to take on him. Our players will have to think properly before making a move against him." The Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi on Wednesday.

