The WPL (Women's Premier League) had a magnificent mega auction and it surely was a blockbuster affair with all five teams bidding hard to have their preferred players on board ahead of the 2026 season. Deepti Sharma was the most expensive player at the WPL 2026 after UP Warriorz used the RTM (Right to Match) card for her, for a sum of Rs 3.2 crore. Amelia Kerr returned to the Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore, while Shikha Pandey joined the UP Warriorz for Rs 2.4 crore. Meg Lanning, who led the Delhi Capitals to the finals of all three WPL editions, was signed by UP Warriorz as well. Deepti Sharma Gets Highest Bid in WPL 2026 Auction; Shikha Pandey, Amelia Kerr Also in Top Bracket.

Former champions RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) made key signings in Lauren Bell (Rs 90 lakh), Pooja Vastrakar (Rs 85 lakh), Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh each) and also Grace Harris (Rs 75 lakh). Delhi Capitals signed Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1 crore) while Gujarat Giants secured the services of Sophie Devine (Rs 2 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (Rs 60 lakh) and Kashvee Gautam (Rs 65 lakh), among others. WPL 2026: Women’s Premier League Set for January 9–February 5 Window Across Navi Mumbai, Vadodara.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the WPL (Women's Premier League), beating Delhi Capitals in the final last year to clinch the title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit is also the most successful team in WPL, winning two titles out of the three editions played so far. Delhi Capitals have been very consistent as well, having reach the finals on all three editions but have not yet won the title.

