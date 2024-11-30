Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Jaipur Pink Panthers produced a scintillating display of kabaddi to secure a win against Telugu Titans on Saturday, at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who trailed for most of the first half, stormed back into the game to pick a 41-28 win against the Telugu Titans.

During the course of the game, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal achieved the 1100 raid point mark, while also registering a Super 10, along with Neeraj Narwal. For the Telugu Titans, Vijay Malik finished with 17 points to his name.

Both teams began the game cautiously and took their time to get going. The Telugu Titans were looking solid in defence in the early exchanges. Then Vijay Malik landed a two-point raid, and the Titans pulled away with a four-point lead. However, Neeraj Narwal's quick raids brought the Jaipur Pink Panthers to within touching distance.

Nine minutes into the game Arjun Deshwal picked up his first point of the game, to achieve the 1100-raid point mark. Raid machine Arjun became the second youngest to reach the 1100 raid point mark.

Nonetheless, as the half moved on, the momentum and lead stayed with the Telugu Titans as Vijay Malik led the charge, completing his Super 10 within the first half.

With two minutes to go, the Jaipur Pink Panthers picked up an All Out, and then Arjun levelled the score. The teams went into the half-time break with the score at 18-18.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers came out of the blocks faster than their opponents and moved into a slender 3-point lead in the early exchanges of the half. Arjun Deshwal notched up his Super 10 in the 27th minute, and shortly after the Jaipur Pink Panthers registered another All Out. The Telugu Titans were now staring at a 5-point deficit, with about 12 minutes left in the game.

The Telugu Titans weren't giving in though, and soon enough the difference between the two teams was down to two points. While Vijay Malik was scoring quick points for the Telugu Titans, it was Reza Mirbagheri holding firm in defence with Surjeet Singh for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who were looking dominant.

Then Neeraj Narwal landed a telling blow, a three-point raid to complete his Super 10 as well, giving the Jaipur Pink Panthers a 12-point lead.

Eventually, the Jaipur Pink Panthers walked off the mat with a big win, thanks to a brilliant fight back in the second half. (ANI)

