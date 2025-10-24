New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The stage is set for the Grand Playoffs Festival of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 as the action continues at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi from October 25-31. After 108 thrilling league-stage encounters across four cities, the league now enters its most crucial phase as eight teams fight for a trophy, as per a release from PKL.

The Playoffs Press Conference held today in the capital brought together the team captains of the top eight teams to set the tone for what promises to be an electrifying finale to PKL's 12th season.

The competition begins with the Play-ins on October 25, where the defending champions, Haryana Steelers will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. While, the Patna Pirates will take on U Mumba in the second play-in. The winners from there will progress to the Playoffs.

The playoffs will begin from October 26, where the winners from the Play-ins will play in the Eliminator 1. On the same day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Telugu Titans in the Mini Qualifier. On October 27, Eliminator 2 will witness the winner of the Eliminator 1 take on the loser between Bulls and Titans. It will also see the top two teams battle it out for the place in the final in Qualifier 1.

Eliminator 3 will take place between the winner of the Eliminator 2 and the winner of the mini-qualifier on October 28. The team that prevails in that encounter will play Qualifier 2 on October 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will be awaiting them. The winner of that match-up will book their place in the final, which will take place on October 31.

"Season 12 has truly redefined competitiveness in the Pro Kabaddi League - 48 of our 108 league matches were decided by five points or less, and 27 in the last 90 seconds. The refreshed Playoffs will now continue the best of this intensity in the final week of the season. With young captains leading the charge and raiders averaging super 10s almost every night, the stage is set for one of the most fiercely contested finales in PKL history," said Anupam Goswami, Business Head Mashal Sports, and League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League, as quoted from a release by PKL.

The league stage saw the introduction of tiebreakers for the first time, drastically raising the level of the competition this season. The matches culminated in a dramatic race for qualification. The top two teams - Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. raised the bar for the league this season, securing their playoff spot well ahead of the league stage with 26 points each. There was also an intense battle between teams placed third to sixth, with third-placed Bengaluru Bulls on 22 points, followed by Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers and U Mumba, who were tied on 20 points.

PKL 12 also witnessed a stupendous turnaround for season 11's runners-up, Patna Pirates. Until Day 44 of the Season, they were at the bottom of the table, before scripting a memorable comeback to win five matches in a row, and finishing seventh on the points table. While U Mumba missed a chance to seal a top-four spot on the final day, Jaipur Pink Panthers completed the lot, finishing in eighth place.

"Playoffs are all about composure and clarity. I've learnt from leaders on how to guide a team under pressure - how to talk, motivate, and read situations. Those lessons help me now as a captain. We've worked hard to reach this stage, and our only focus is to carry that belief and discipline into the playoffs," said Aslam Inamdar, skipper of Puneri Paltan.

"In the Playoffs, every raid and tackle can change the game. I've realised that staying calm is my biggest strength -- aggression can cost you focus. When the pressure rises, I just remind myself to play with a fresh mind and trust our preparation. We've fought hard all season, and we're ready to give our best when it matters most," said Ashu Malik, captain of the Dabang Delhi K.C.

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have built PKL into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The competition consists of the largest number of matches among all sports leagues in India. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage. (ANI)

