Inter Miami will be back in action in the MLS 2025 play-offs. The MLS 2025 regular season has come to an end and Inter Miami failed to defend their Supporter's shield title. They finished third in the Eastern Conference points table with 65 points after 34 games, one short from Philadelphia Union, who won the MLS Supporter's Shield. Despite coming so close, Inter Miami failed to win consecutive titles due to bad run of form in the towards the business end of the season. After missing out on the Supporter's Shield, Inter Miami are focused to win the MLS 2025 play-off and in their opening encounter in the play-offs, they will take on Nashville SC at home. Lionel Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami; Star Argentina Football to Continue In MLS Till 2028.

Lionel Messi has been in terrific run of form in the MLS 2025 season. He has scored 29 goals in 28 matches he has played this season and he is the top scorer of the league. He is also the highest assist provider with 20 assists. Messi has recently extended his contract with Inter Miami and he is all set to stay with the Major League Soccer club till 2028. Amid this, fans are looking at Messi for the impact needed to help Inter Miami finish the season on a high by winning the MLS Play-Off title. Fans eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature in the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 play-off match, will get the entire information here.

Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight in Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Play-Off Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi, in all probability, will be playing in the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match in MLS 2025. Although Messi missed training last week due to a back issue, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed his availability. Messi is very much likely to be part of Inter Miami's starting XI in the Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. As a matter of fact, Lionel Messi also trained hard with his Inter Miami teammates prior to the MLS 2025 clash against Nashville SC and will be raring to make an impact on the pitch. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Fire Inter Miami to 4–0 Win Over Atlanta United in MLS 2025 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi In Training

Back and ready. Full steam ahead 🚂 pic.twitter.com/DmBFyKoAhD — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 22, 2025

Inter Miami are currently on a three-game winning streak. Their last win in the MLS regular season, which was also the last match of the season, came against none other than Nashville SC. Lionel Messi scored a hattrick in the match. His presence will be valuable to Mascherano and his side when they take on Nashville SC across both legs.

