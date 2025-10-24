La Liga, and particularly their two biggest clubs, Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona, have produced many superstars in the world of football. But only a handful of these superstars proved to be superheroes with their antics in matches that count, in rivalries that define legacies, with goals that shaped El Clasicos. It is time for an El-Clasico yet again, as the two Spanish giants lock horns for a Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2025-26. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-To-Head Record: Check El-Clasico Overall H2H Stats Ahead of La Liga 2025-26 Clash Between Arch-Rivals.

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Sunday, October 26. This is organized to be the tenth game for both sides in the ongoing Spanish top-tier. The rivalry, which started with their first face-off in 1902, is going strong even today, in 2025. Many big names have shaped this rivalry with consistency for both sides. Numerous goals, 435 for Barca and 443 for Los Blancos, have been netted to date, by probably hundreds of players. On that note, scroll below and see who the top five overall goal-scorers in El Clasico are. Barcelona Win Spanish Super Cup 2025 Defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in Final; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde Score in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Top Five Goal Scorers in El-Clasico: Overall

Rank Player Club Matches Played Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 45 26 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 30 18 2 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 30 18 4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 43 16 5 Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 37 15

Real Madrid are surely dominant in this list, with four names out of five. But one name stands above all: it's the FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The GOAT footballer has been involved in El Clasico ever since his teenage days. The Argentine GOAT has scored 26 goals in 45 matches against Barca. His biggest competition Cristiano Ronaldo ranks second. The Portuguese superstar has netted 18 goals against the Cules. Back in the day, LM10 vs CR7 rivalries in El Clasico were the most cherished. Alfredo Di Stefano also has the same number of goals as CR7. Karim Benzema ranks fourth, while Raul Gonzalez is still fifth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).