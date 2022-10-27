Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Raiders Guman Singh and Heidarali Ekrami combined for a total of 22 points together as U Mumba beat Gujarat Giants 37-29 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants played out a fascinating neck-to-neck contest in the first 30 minutes of the match.

But, an inspiring performance by U Mumba's defence helped them pull away with a massive lead. Eventually, the raiders ensured that U Mumba walked off the mat as winners.

Rakesh and Guman Singh picked up raid points for each of their teams as both sides kept trading points in the first 10 minutes of the match. However, Rakesh reduced U Mumba to two players on the mat in the 10th minute.

But, U Mumba managed to stay in the game after they tackled Rakesh in his very next raid and took the lead at 10-8. Mohit then carried out a Super Tackle in the 15th minute as U Mumba widened their lead. However, Gujarat Giants' Parteek Dhaiya stepped up his game and helped his team level the score at 14-14. Both teams went into the half-time break being locked at 16-16.

Gujarat Giants and U Mumba continued to carry out a neck-to-neck battle as the scoreline read 20-20 in the 25th minute. Sandeep Kandola tackled Heidarali Ekrami, but soon after, U Mumba captain Surinder Singh tackled Parteek Dhaiya. Both teams kept matching each other in each move. However, Rakesh pulled off a fantastic raid in the 28th minute and helped his team take the lead at 24-22.

But, moments later, U Mumba tackled Rakesh and regained the lead at 27-25. The U Mumba defence led by Surinder Singh and Mohit continued to tackle raiders and helped their team add to the lead at 30-25. They then extended their lead even further after inflicting an All-Out in the 35th minute. U Mumba kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

