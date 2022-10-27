India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online: Having beaten Pakistan in a sensational last-ball thriller in their opening encounter, India would be very high on confidence and momentum as they gear up to take on the Netherlands in the second contest of the tournament. In front of a 90,000-odd crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (October 23), Virat Kohli played a memorable T20I innings that saw India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, leaving Pakistan, who could see the finish line, shell-shocked and heartbroken. IND vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Sydney

While that win was far from convincing, India would hope that they have a much more imposing performance in all departments of the game when they face the Netherlands on Thursday. The Dutch side made it through to the Super 12 stage riding on two wins in three matches in the qualifiers. Although they start this game as underdogs, India would not take them lightly at all, given the fact that the tournament has already seen some upsets and another one cannot be completely ruled out.

Having said that, India will start as overwhelming favourites in this game, which is a good opportunity for some of the seniors in the team, especially KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma to get some runs and regain their touch. A win would strengthen India's semifinal hopes while the Netherlands will hope to give nothing but their absolute best against the number one ranked T20I outfit. Sydney Weather Updates Live, IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022:

When Is India vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 27, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs NED game has a start time of 12:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The IND vs NED match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch India vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

