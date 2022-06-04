Paris [French], June 4 (ANI): Norway's Casper Ruud has said defeating 'great champion' Rafael Nadal in the French Open 2022 final will not be an easy task and added that he will be the 'underdog' in the match.

Ahead of the French Open 2022 title clash, Norway's Casper Ruud said playing Rafael Nadal in Roland-Garros will be the 'biggest challenge'.

Also Read | Temba Bavuma Says In-Form IPL Hero David Miller Gives Them Lot of Confidence Against India.

Casper Ruud defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic in a thrilling semi-final match on Friday. 23-year-old Norwegian tennis player powered his way to his first Grand Slam final after beating Croatian player Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

He said beating Nadal in a Roland Garros final will be the greatest challenge in this sport. The Norwegian has never faced the Spaniard before.

Also Read | Gerard Pique and Shakira's 12-Year Old Relationship Comes To End As Couple Announce Separation.

"To play Rafa in a Roland-Garros final is probably the greatest challenge there is in this sport. I believe he's 13-0 in the final, so it just shows that it might sound like an impossible task, but of course, I will give it a shot, like the other 13 people before I have done," Casper Ruud said in a post-match presentation.

Ruud spoke about the challenge ahead, admitting that he has no qualms about being the underdog in his first Grand Slam final.

"It's obviously going to be tough. We all know what a great champion Nadal is, and how well he plays in the biggest moments or in the biggest matches, so I am just going to try to enjoy it. I will be the underdog and will try tomorrow night to dream about great winners and unbelievable rallies because that's what it'll take If I want to have a chance. I will need to play my best tennis ever, but I still have to believe that I can do it," he added.

Reaching the final of the French Open 2022 for the first time was very 'exciting' for Rudd, he said he always wanted to play in the Grand Slam final.

"I think part of my game today was very good or was working very well, and in the end, I played great in the third and fourth sets. It feels very exciting you know its's something I have, and all players dream about when they are young, and as their careers grow older, it becomes more of a goal. But still a dream, so to be able to play a Grand Slam final is something I have always looked up to on TV. I will of course give it my all and it feels very, very exciting," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)