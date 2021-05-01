Lisbon [Portugal], May 1 (ANI): Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas made Lewis Hamilton wait for his 100th pole position on Saturday as he pipped his teammate by the slimmest of margins to take pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Finn set the pace on soft tyres after the first run, pipping Hamilton by 0.007s, with Mercedes opting to send both cars out on the mediums, which they seemed to be quicker on, for the second runs.

However, the wind had picked up for the second runs, and both failed to improve, meaning Bottas will be the third different pole sitter in as many races this season, as Mercedes locked out their 71st front row with ease.

Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen, who won from the third on the grid last time out, ended up third quickest - having been forced onto the back foot when his best lap was deleted for track limits infringements.

His second run was only good enough for third, around 0.4s off the pace, with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez running shotgun in fourth.

Carlos Sainz was best of the rest in fifth, the Ferrari driver needing softs to get through to Q3 after a mistake on his medium run in Q2 but getting it together when it mattered, edging Esteban Ocon's Alpine by just 0.003s.

Lando Norris failed to replicate his impressive pace in the first two segments of qualifying, when he troubled the top three, ending up seventh for the third straight race - but that was well clear of McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo who made a surprise exit in Q1.

Charles Leclerc finished three tenths adrift of teammate Sainz in eighth, ahead of Pierre Gasly, as Sebastian Vettel ended a 15-race streak of failing to reach Q3 by closing out the top 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)