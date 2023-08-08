Providence (Guyana), Aug 8 (PTI) West Indies scored 159 for five in their 20 overs in the third T20 international against India here on Tuesday, after deciding to bat first.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he snared three wickets while giving away 28 runs from his four overs, having missed the second T20I due to an injury.

All-rounder Axar Patel (1/24) and pacer Mukesh Kumar (1/19) took a wicket each.

Brandon King top scored for the hosts with a run-a-ball 42 while skipper Rovman Powell (40 not out off 19) provided the final flourish, hitting three sixes and a four.

Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran made 25 and 20 respectively.

It is a must-win game for India as the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.

Brief scores: West Indies 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40*; Kuldeep Yadav 3/28) vs India.

